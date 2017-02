by Sam Clanton

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – Serious injuries are reported in a rollover crash on Highway 265 three miles south of Branson West in Stone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Richard Thomas of Taneyville was northbound at 3 a.m. Thursday, when he lost control of his pickup and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Thomas was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt.