Yellville Man Suspected of Selling Narcotics

by Shannon Cay

YELLVILLE, Ark. – A man from Peel faces several drug charges following a recent arrest.

A joint press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Flippin Police Department says 39-year-old Lance Dell is suspected of selling narcotics in Yellville. The release states officers from the city and county departments conducted surveillance and located Dell with two passengers leaving the location of an alleged narcotics sale on January 27th.

The arresting officers say they attempted to stop Dell’s car, however, he continued driving for approximately a quarter of a mile before another set of officers assisted in blocking him from continuing down the roadway.

Authorities say upon his arrest, they located what they believe to be methamphetamine, needles, a loaded pistol, and cash. Dell was then arrested without incident.

He now faces felony charges for simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dell’s bond was set at 100-thousand dollars by Judge Jason Duffy. Jail logs show he post his bond and is awaiting his first appearance in Marion County Circuit Court.