Gretna Road North of Hwy. 76 to Close for Utility Work

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson will be closing Gretna Road from the Highway 76 intersection north to Francis Street on Monday, February 13th to construct underground utilities as part of the Highway 76 Revitalization Project.

The city will reroute northbound traffic on Gretna east on 76 to Francis Street, which runs north and intersects with Gretna.

Only local traffic will be allowed to businesses and residences on Gretna west of Francis Street.

Visitors to the Titanic Museum can still access the attraction from Highway 76.

Construction of a new waterline and conduits for underground utilities across Gretna at 76 is expected to take four days to complete, weather permitting, and Gretna is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Friday, February 17th.