Kirbyville Man Found Guilty of Forgery

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man from Kirbyville is found guilty of felony forgery after a two-day jury trial in Taney County Circuit Court.

The case against 78-year-old Vernon Christian dates back to 2007, when a Kirbyville property owner contacted the Taney County Collector because he did not receive his tax bill.

Prosecutor Jeff Merrell says the man learned he no longer owned the property, as it had been deeded to Christian. An investigation by the sheriff’s office uncovered Christian forged the property owner’s signature and recorded a fraudulent deed.

Merrell says a handwriting analysis on the document concluded “all indications pointed towards Mr. Christian” as being the signer.

Christian was found guilty of this offense and received a six-year prison sentence in 2010, but the case was reversed and remanded last year following an appeal.

In the subsequent trial this week, the jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

Christian is being held without bond in the Taney County Jail. He has a bond hearing scheduled for February 22nd, and his sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge Tony Williams is set for April 18th.