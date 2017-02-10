Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Pleads Not Guilty

by Sam Clanton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Reeds Spring charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Springfield pleads not guilty to a single felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court records, 40-year-old Shawn Bouley posted 5-thousand dollars bond and was released from the Greene County Jail on February 2nd – the day after he was arrested in connection with the January 22nd accident that killed 45-year-old Bradley Bizzle of Springfield.

Bouley, a former Stone County jailer, is scheduled to return to court on April 10th.

Bouley reportedly informed Sheriff Doug Rader that he “hit a guy in Springfield when he was drunk,” according to a probable cause statement. Rader contacted Springfield Police and accepted Bouley’s resignation.

Bouley told detectives he knew he hit something at the intersection of National Avenue and Cherry Street, but he didn’t stop his car because he had been drinking and was scared.