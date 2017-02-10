Mitchell To Take Over Hollister Volleyball Program

by: Scott McCaulley

The Hollister Volleyball Program will be under new leadership next year by a person very familiar with the area.

Alexis Mitchell, a four year letterwinner at Blue Eye High School who went on to play College Volleyball at the University of Tulsa, will take over for Cindy Swatek, who resigned the position after guiding the program for three seasons.

Mitchell won numerous honors and has many career records for Blue Eye before going to the University of Tulsa were she majored in Psychology.

Mitchell will guide a Hollister program that will play it’s final season in the Central Ozark Conference Small Division this fall before joining the Big 8 Conference in 2018.