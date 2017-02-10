New Branson Expansion to Include Restaurants, Hotel and Microbrewery

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A new and exciting Branson expansion project is announced. Here’s Tim Church with the details:

In the last couple years Branson has seen an avalanche of new projects and ideas, and just days ago the latest of those projects surfaced. They call it, The Alley.

Commercial One Brokers Certified Commercial Investment Member and project investor Steve Critchfield says The Alley will be located on 10 acres of land directly south of The Grand Village in Branson. He explains the land was acquired a few years back, when he and his partner, CCIM Bob Huels, put together a group to purchase The Grand Village property.

Critchfield says the inspiration behind The Alley is to create an atmosphere that resonates the old warehouse districts of Beale Street in Memphis or The Brick Yard in Oklahoma City. The Alley would feature restaurants, small shops, a boutique hotel and possibly a recording studio, but Critchfield says they hope the highlight will be the microbrewery:

Critchfield adds while marketing has only begun and a timeline for this project is not set in stone, they hope to break ground by 2018:

Critchfield says like Beale Street, they also hope to make this property all about the live music. He adds this project will be for everyone, but The Alley will be designed with a younger, 45 and under, crowd in mind.

(Photos provided by Steve Critchfield)