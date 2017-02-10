NWS Issues Red Flag Warning; Controlled Burns Discouraged

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Due to current and upcoming weekend weather conditions area fire departments are asking citizens to think twice before lighting a fire.

Central Taney County Fire Protection District Training Officer Jeff Romines explains why departments are making such a request:

If you are planning to conduct a controlled burn in the next couple days, Romines says they ask that you call your local fire department dispatch center so they can put you on what they call a burn list:

Romines says as of report time the National Weather Services Red Flag Warning looks to last until around Sunday morning.