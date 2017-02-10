Search Continues for Peel Shooting Suspect

by Shannon Cay

YELLVILLE, Ark. – The search continues for a man from Peel who authorities say shot his wife on Tuesday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joe Batterton says deputies are currently following up on several tips left by the public in regards to 54-year-old John Jeanquart. He is suspected of shooting his wife 45-year-old Kimberly Jeanquart with a .410 shotgun.

She has non-life threatening injuries, according to earlier reports from the sheriff’s office.

Batterton says the sheriff’s office and the Flippin Police Department are still searching the area near Bull Shoals Lake in Peel, where they found Jeanquart’s vehicle about two miles away from the couple’s home. They have also been checking up on possible ties he may have to others in the Peel community.

If anyone has any information about John Jeanquart’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.