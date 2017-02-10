Sparta Man and Child Injured in a Greene County Crash

by Tim Church

BRIGHTON, Mo. – A child from Sparta suffers injuries in a single vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, two miles south of Brighton in Greene County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Frances Crawford of Sparta was traveling eastbound on Farm Road 2 at 7:50 p.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the north side of the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

Crawford and a passenger, 9-year-old Madison Herrod, were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective minor injuries.