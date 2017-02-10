Stone County Fire Battles 3rd Alarm Brush Fire in Cape Fair

by Tim Church

CAPE FAIR, Mo. – Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District battle a 3rd alarm brush fire for nearly four hours Thursday afternoon, in Cape Fair.

Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen reports crews were dispatched to an out of control controlled burn along Mule Barn Road at 2:47 p.m. Crews arrived to find approximately 10 acres involved. Nielsen says due to the rough terrain and the wind, which caused several flare ups, this call was difficult fire to contain.

Nielsen adds there were no injuries or property damage. Mutual aid was provided by the Northern Stone County and Highlandville Fire Departments.

Nielsen says the department would like to encourage anyone who plans to perform a controlled burn to advise the Stone County Central Dispatch and to double check the weather forecast for winds speeds.