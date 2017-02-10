Thursday Morning House Fire Ruled as Arson

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – An early morning house fire in Harrison is being ruled as arson.

According to Harrison Fire Chief Marvin Holt, his department arrived at a vacant home at 808 Prospect at 12:35 a.m. on Thursday. He says when the crew arrived, the home was fully involved in flames. Holt says 20 firemen were on scene for about two hours putting out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other homes in the area.

No one was hurt during this incident, according to the report.

Holt says utilities to the home were disconnected, so it is believed the fire was intentionally set. However, there were no suspects as of report time.