Thursday Scores/Friday Schedule

Tonight’s High School Basketball Broadcast on 106.3 KRZK will feature the Reeds Spring Wolves taking on the Forsyth Panthers. It is Hall of Fame Night at Reeds Spring with inductions of this year’s honorees to take place between the Junior Varsity and Varsity Contests.
Thursday Scores
College Basketball
North Arkansas Women 90 Mo Valley 46
North Arkansas Men 91 Mo Valley 71
HS Basketball
Girls
Bolivar 55 Hollister 30
Reeds Spring 41 Morrisville 38 (Seymour Tournament)
Spokane 76 Forsyth 53
Blue Eye 61 Billings 8
Greenwood 64 Hurley 43
Bradleyville 64 Ava 53
Crane 45 Ash Grove 32
Boys
Forsyth 65 Riverview 44
S of O 78 Bergman 53
1A Junior District Finals at Western Grove
Western Grove Girls 50 Jasper 26
Western Grove Boys 36 Deer 18
Today
Boys
Forsyth at Reeds Spring
Marshfield at Hollister
Crane at Blue Eye
Boys/Girls
Branson at Webb City
Sparta at S of O
Spokane at Galena
Everton at Hurley
Clarksville at Harrison
Omaha at Western Grove
Valley Springs at Alpena
Berryville at Green Forest
Lead Hill at Mammonth Spring
Norfork at Jasper
Marshall at Yellville-Summit
Timbo at Bruno-Pyatt
St. Joe at Rural Special