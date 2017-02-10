Thursday Scores/Friday Schedule

Tonight’s High School Basketball Broadcast on 106.3 KRZK will feature the Reeds Spring Wolves taking on the Forsyth Panthers. It is Hall of Fame Night at Reeds Spring with inductions of this year’s honorees to take place between the Junior Varsity and Varsity Contests.

Thursday Scores

College Basketball

North Arkansas Women 90 Mo Valley 46

North Arkansas Men 91 Mo Valley 71

HS Basketball

Girls

Bolivar 55 Hollister 30

Reeds Spring 41 Morrisville 38 (Seymour Tournament)

Spokane 76 Forsyth 53

Blue Eye 61 Billings 8

Greenwood 64 Hurley 43

Bradleyville 64 Ava 53

Crane 45 Ash Grove 32

Boys

Forsyth 65 Riverview 44

S of O 78 Bergman 53

1A Junior District Finals at Western Grove

Western Grove Girls 50 Jasper 26

Western Grove Boys 36 Deer 18

Today

Boys

Forsyth at Reeds Spring

Marshfield at Hollister

Crane at Blue Eye

Boys/Girls

Branson at Webb City

Sparta at S of O

Spokane at Galena

Everton at Hurley

Clarksville at Harrison

Omaha at Western Grove

Valley Springs at Alpena

Berryville at Green Forest

Lead Hill at Mammonth Spring

Norfork at Jasper

Marshall at Yellville-Summit

Timbo at Bruno-Pyatt

St. Joe at Rural Special