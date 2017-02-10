Toddler on Life Support Following Incident in Harrison 

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – A two-year-old from Harrison is on life-support after a babysitter found the toddler drowning in a pool Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison Police Chief Paul Woodruff says emergency services were called to a home off of Old Bergman Road with the report at approximately 2:59 p.m.

He says EMS first arrived on scene and took the child by ambulance to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The toddler was then transferred to a Hospital in Springfield.

According to Woodruff, a 19-year-old female was babysitting four children that afternoon. The babysitter tells authorities the children were playing in the backyard and there was a fence around the pool, however, the gate was not latched. He says the pool was not filled with water but did contain some standing water from rain.

According to the report, the babysitter attempted to revive the child until emergency responders arrived. Woodruff says this incident appears to be an accident but is still being investigated by his department.