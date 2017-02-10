Varsity District Basketball Tournaments Begin Next Week

by: Scott McCaulley

A number of schools in Arkansas will begin District Tournament action next week. Two of the area tournaments will be held in Harrison at North Arkansas College and at Lead Hill:

1A East at North Ark

The Deer Boys and Jasper Girls are the top two seeds in the District and have a bye all the way to the finals and an automatic berth into the Regional Tournament as do the second seeded Jasper Boys and St. Joe Girls. The rest of the seeds on the Boys side are Western Grove, Mount Judea, St. Joe, and Bruno-Pyatt while the remaining Girls seeds are Western Grove, Deer, and Bruno-Pyatt. Opening round games at Pioneer Pavilion on Monday will feature the Western Grove and Bruno-Pyatt Boys and 6:00, the Deer and Bruno-Pyatt Girls at 7:15 with the Mount Judea and St. Joe Boys Game to wrap things up at 8:30. The winners of Monday’s games will play earn a berth in the Regional Tournament with the games the rest of the week to determine seeds with two games each on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Championship Games set for 6:00 and 7:15 next Friday.

1A Northwest at Lead Hill

Omaha has the top seeds on both the Boys and Girls side of the five team district. The two and three seeds in both tournaments (Alpena and Kingston on the boys side with the two schools flip flopped in the girls seeds) will join Omaha in the Regional the following week. Lead Hill and Decatur will play each other on Monday (Girls Game 5:30, Boys Game at 7:00) with the winners earning a spot in the tournament semi-finals and a spot in next week’s Regional Tournament. The tournament semi-finals will be Thursday with the Championship and Third Place games next Friday.

All the teams from these two District will go to the Regional Tournament hosted in Omaha the following week.

3A-1 District at Mountain View

The Marshall Boys and Valley Springs Girls are the top two seeds at next week’s 3A-1 District. The seeds two-eight on the Boys Side following Marshall are Valley Springs, Clinton, Mountain View, Yellville-Summit, Bergman, Melbourne, and Green Forest while the other Girls Seeds following Valley Springs are Mountain View, Bergman, Clinton, Yellville-Summit, Marshall, Melbourne, and Green Forest. First Round Games will take place Monday and Tuesday with Semi-finals Thursday and Finals and Third Place games on Friday. Top four teams will advance to Regional Tournament.

First Round Monday

Bergman vs. Marshall Girls 4:00

Clinton vs. Bergman Boys 5:30

Clinton vs. Yellville-Summit Girls 7:00

Mountain View vs. Yellville-Summit Boys 8:30

Tuesday

Valley Springs vs. Green Forest Girls 4:00

Marshall vs. Green Forest Boys 5:30

Mountain View vs. Melbourne Girls 7:00

Valley Springs vs. Melbourne Boys 8:30

4A-1 at Berryville

Huntsville sweeps the top seeds in both the Boys and Girls District with Berryville seeded seventh in the Boys Tournament and second on the Girls Side. Opening Round Games are Monday and Tuesday with both Berryville teams playing that day. The Lady Bobcats match-up with Shiloh Christian at 7:00 and the Bobcats playing Pea Ridge at 8:30. Huntsville opens the tournament on Monday with the playing Lincoln at 4:00 (Girls), and at 5:30 (Boys). Tournament semifinals will be next Friday with the Finals and Third Place Games the following day.