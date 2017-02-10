Wrestling Districts This Weekend

by: Scott McCaulley

Missouri High Schools will take part in Wrestling District Tournaments this weekend.

Branson will join 14 other schools at the Class 3 District in Camdenton. Several other Central Ozark Conference Schools like Marshfield, Republic, and Willard are in the tournament as well as Springfield Schools Glendale, Hillcrest, and Parkview.

Meanwhile Hollister and Reeds Spring will join 13 other schools at the Class 2 District at Clinton. Bolivar, Cassville, Monett, Rogersville, and Springfield Catholic are among the other schools participating.

The top four finishers in each weight class will move on to the State Championships next weekend at the University of Missouri.