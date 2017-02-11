Bobcat Baseball Sweeps

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

The College of the Ozarks Bobcat baseball team picked up two big wins Friday afternoon, defeating Doane University (Neb.) by scores of 6-4 in game one and 4-1 in game two of the twin bill.

In game one, the Bobcats were first on the board with 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd, as they took advantage of a walk, a couple of hits, and a Doane balk, followed by freshman outfielder Chad Reusch tagging a triple in the gap to deep left center. When Doane scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning on back-to-back homers to bring the score within one, the Bobcats retaliated by scoring three of their own in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-2 lead. Doane put up a pair of runs in the fifth, but went scoreless in the sixth and seventh.

The Bobcats thwarted Manny Armendariz’s efforts on the mound by tallying 6 runs on 8 hits alongside 3 walks. Leading the Cats were outfielders Jesse Fisher (2-3, 2 runs scored) and Winston Rasmussen (2-3). Chad Reusch drove in 3 runs on his triple–his first collegiate hit, while Jacob Karlson drove in 2 runs on one hit.

Collan Thrasher picked up a complete-game win, 6-4, giving up 4 runs on 5 hits, with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Thrasher is now 2-0 on the season.

In game two, the Bobcats once again scored first, as Karlson was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a wild throw. J.D. Chadwell doubled down the left field line to score Karlson and advanced to third on a sac fly. Austin Schweiss singled to right center, and the Bobcats were on the board with 2 runs in the bottom of the first..

The next three innings saw both teams held scoreless until 5th, when the Doane Tigers scored one run on a Tommy Anderson double to deep left field. Once again, however, the Bobcats responded in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs on Jacob Karlson’s home run with a runner on base.

Pitcher Wyatt Saltarelli held the Tigers scoreless in the sixth and seventh to close out the day with a complete game victory. Saltarelli gave up 1 run on 5 hits while walking only one batter and striking out five over 7 innings to capture his first win of the season.

Leading the Bobcats at the plate in game two were Jacob Karlson, J.D. Chadwell, and Kole Kelley, all of whom were 1 for 2, with Karlson driving in 2 runs, and Chadwell driving in and scoring one.

The Bobcats (4-1) and the Tigers (5-5) will return to Bob Smith Field on the College of the Ozarks campus today for another double header beginning at Noon.