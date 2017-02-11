C of O Outlasts CCC for A.I.I. Basketball Win

by: Scott McCaulley

The College of the Ozarks Bobcats pull out an improbably 76-74 overtime win over Central Christian Saturday at the Keeter Athletic Complex after it looked like the visitors had pulled the game out in their favor at the end of regulation.

In a game that neither team led by more than eight points, the Bobcats thought they had the game secured with a seven point lead with four minutes to play only to see the Tigers go on an 11-0 run to go up four. C of O was still down three with under 10 seconds to go when Cameron Pashke hit a three and was fouled. He missed the free throw and Central Christian raced to the other and after a miss, Kendric Warren got the rebound and made a shot to give the visitors a two point lead with just a second to go. After a timeout, the Bobcat tried to set up a long pass length of the court only to get a break when the Tigers were called for running through a screen set by Pashke on the baseline with Pashke making the free throws to sent the game to overtime.

The overtime was just as back and forth as after CCC hit a three to start overtime, C of O built a six point lead on a 8-1 run only to see the Tigers answer back on a 7-1 run to tie the game. Pashke was fouled on a drive to the in the final 30 seconds and the Bobcat defense made the Tigers take too long to get a three point shot up to hold on to the win.

Pashke led C of O with 27 points while Michael Gholston CCC with 24.

The win is the Bobcats 13th out of their last 14 games while the loss ends the Tigers 12 game winning streak.