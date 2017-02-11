Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Update

Press Release

AVA, Mo. – During the week of February 1st to February 7th, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has answered 86 Calls for Service and has arrested 12 subjects. There are currently 36 subjects incarcerated in the Douglas County Jail.

On January 27th, 2017, Jason Falls, 46, of Mtn. Home was arrested in Baxter County, Arkansas on a Douglas County warrant for Felony Class C Burglary in the 2nd Degree. This warrant came from an incident in May of 2016. Falls has a bond of $15,000 10% cash or surety with bond conditions including no contact with victims.

On Saturday, February 4th, 2017, a traffic stop was made by Deputy Taylor Wallace in the area of Z Highway. Lance Terrill, 33, of Seymour was arrested and booked on a 24 hour hold pending charges for possession of a controlled substance which was the result of finding a large quantity of methamphetamine in Terrill’s possession. Terrill was later served a warrant that was issued by the Board of Probation and Parole for violating his probation. Terrill has pending charges through Douglas County as well.