Five People Injured in Barry County Two Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

PURDY, Mo. – Five people are injured in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon, one mile north of Purdy in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Monica Thornburg of Monett was traveling northbound on Missouri 37 at 3:50 p.m., when she struck the rear of another northbound vehicle stopped in the roadway being driven by 48-year-old Richard Sandlin of Exeter.

Thornburg and two passengers, 19-year-old Danielle Ray and 32-year-old Heather Cates, both of Monett, were transported to Cox Hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective moderate and minor injuries. According to the online crash report, Cates was not wearing her seatbelt.

Sandlin and his passenger, 9-year-old Ryan Sandlin of Exeter, were also transported to Cox to be treated for their respective minor injuries.