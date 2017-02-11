Hard Work U. Student Joins Navy Nurse Candidate Program

Press Release

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks senior Levi Sheckley, a nursing major, has signed on with the United States Navy Nurse Candidate Program (NCP).

Sheckley will finish earning his education at College of the Ozarks, graduating debt free through participation in the work education program. After graduation, participants in the NCP join the Navy Nurse Corps as officers, with the opportunity to earn a competitive salary, regular promotions, comprehensive medical and dental coverage, low-cost travel opportunities, excellent retirement and educational benefits, further training, and a rewarding clinical practice.

“My father served in the Navy as an explosive ordnance disposal technician for 23 years. For 15 years of my life, I was raised in the Navy life,” Sheckley said. “I have always wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps. I loved the camaraderie of Navy life.”

One of the five goals of the College is the patriotic goal—to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibilities, love of country, and willingness to defend it.

“The College’s genuine respect and love for country parallels my passion for the Navy, which in many ways, encouraged me to use my nursing degree to embody our patriotic goal,” Sheckley said.

“Being an officer in the Navy Nurse Corps will provide me with unique opportunities to travel all over the world and immerse myself in many different fields within the nursing profession,” Sheckley shared. “I can’t think of a better way to travel and serve my country and others with the power of healing.”

To read more about the U.S. Navy Nurse Candidate Program, visit: http://www.med.navy.mil/

