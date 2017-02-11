Junior Auxiliary Delivers Supplies to Eastern Taney Co. Schools

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Junior Auxiliary of Taney County (JATC) members delighted teachers and children alike as they delivered school supplies to Mark Twain, Taneyville, Kirbyville and Bradleyville Elementary Schools this month. Knowing that many other organizations assist with items at the start of the school year, JATC’s annual delivery of school supplies is designed to help fill the shelves after the holiday break.

The much-needed supplies included notebooks, rulers, glue, glue sticks, markers, pencils, erasers, pens, scissors, crayons, folders, binder notebooks, notebook paper, construction paper, note cards, backpack and calculator sets. In addition, based on input from the teachers and counselors, JATC members brought socks, underwear, Sanitizing wipes, tissues and hand sanitizers to the schools. They also gave 27 $50 Gift Cards to the teachers to purchase needed classroom supplies.

Junior Auxiliary members have been collecting high demand items since August. They shop the sales and save them up for this time of year when the schools run low. Members donate many of the items and the budget allotted for this project goes to fill special requests from these schools such as hand sanitizer and construction paper and to purchase the Gift Cards.

Donations for this project and others that JATC provide to the community can be sent to JATC, PO Box 862, Hollister, MO 65673. More information can be found on the Junior Auxiliary website JATCMO.ORG, their Facebook page, Junior Auxiliary of Taney County or via email at jatcmo@gmail.com.

School Supplies in January is one of many service projects that JATC members provide to the community. Others include Santa’s Gift House; College Scholarships for a seniors at all four Taney County public high schools; Prom Dresses for girls in need; Tender Critters; Heart of the Arts supporting arts activities for clients of the Developmental Center; Learners Today-Leaders Tomorrow (LT2) to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies at Bradleyville Elementary School; financial and labor support for the Women’s Crisis Center; School Supplies “refreshment” in January for elementary schools; and Homework Helpers for children who live in extended-stay motels.

Members raise money for these projects through one major event – a fun Trivia Challenge with dinner, live entertainment and a Silent Auction. This year the 17th Annual Trivia Challenge and Silent Auction will be held at the Radisson Hotel in Branson on March 25, 2017. Also, JATC raises money from other events such as Belk’s Charity Days, Schwan’s Cares and the Branson Women’s Expo as well as donations from corporate charitable giving (e.g., Amazon Smile, Usborne Books), generous local businesses (e.g., Doug Baker State Farm Insurance, Ozark Mountain Ear Nose & Throat, Mr. G’s Pizza, 417 Fundraising), grants and individual donations.

JATC is more than a nonprofit organization, it’s a group of women united by a single cause and dedicated to helping the children of Taney County. That’s the magic of JATC. It was chartered by a group of caring, enthusiastic women in 1998 and continues to grow and thrive throughout Taney County. Approximately 50 members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County.

JATC is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi. NAJA has more than 15,500 active, associate and life members in 98 chapters located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their slogan is “Care Today-Character Tomorrow.”