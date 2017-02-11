Peel Man Suspected of Shooting His Wife in Custody

by Tim Church

PEEL, Ark. – A man suspected of shooting his wife is custody following a four day manhunt across Northern Arkansas.

Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans reports 54-year-old John Jeanquart of Peel, Arkansas was taken into custody on Friday, February 10th.

Jeanquart was being sought for questioning for the February 7th, shooting of his wife, 45-year-old Kimberly Jeanquart, who suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a .410 shotgun.

Authorities located Jeanquart’s abandoned vehicle about two miles away from the couple’s home, near Bull Shoals Lake.

Sheriff Evans says he appreciates the calls from the public and the assisting agencies concerning this investigation. He adds a full press release with additional information will eventually be released.