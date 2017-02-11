Reeds Spring Courtwarming King and Queen and Students of the Month Announced

Press Release
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Logan Bauer and Keri Lynn Johnson were crowned Reeds Spring High School’s Courtwarming king and queen on Friday, February 3. Both are seniors. The ceremony took place before the varsity boys basketball game against Buffalo. The Wolves won 72-43.
Reeds Spring Elementary Citizens of the Month
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Reeds Spring Elementary School has a superhero theme this year, so the Citizens of the Month are pictured wearing capes and masks.
2nd Grade
Front Row: Kendall Schroeder, Payton Roberts, Brennan Bilberry, Zachary Stanfield, Billy Farris
Back Row: Otto Davenport, Nathan Coyle, Chloe Kugler, Jaydin Princivalli, Layah Wooten, Alexa Wenner Not Pictured: Colbie Cypret
3rd Grade
Front Row: Mia Volland, Gavin Houghton, Damien Peters, Hoyt Gubin, Bennett Craig
Back Row: Hannah Lynch, Jerica Perkins, Iain Phillips, Sonya Wieting, Brooklyn Fuller, Maili Moniz, Alain Goss
4th Grade
Front Row: Ciera Davis, Avery Sadler, Emma Christman, Tabatha Loe, Austin Speer
Back Row: Dalton Russell, Duster Boyd, Savanna Wright, Jolene Fanning, Sunshine Bryan
