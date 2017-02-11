Two Ava Residents Injured in Douglas County Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

AVA, Mo. – Two Ava residents suffer moderate injuries in a single vehicle crash Saturday morning, six miles west of Ava in Douglas County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old Robert Beckwith was traveling eastbound on Missouri 14 at 7:40 a.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Beckwith and a passenger, 22-year-old Taylor Welch, were transported to Cox South Hospital to be treated for their respective injuries. According to the online crash report neither Beckwith nor Welch were wearing their seatbelts.