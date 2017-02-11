Vehicle Crashes into the Roof of an Branson Apartment

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – An SUV crashes into the roof of an apartment complex in Branson.

Western Taney County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Danny Rylott reports at 9:55 Saturday morning, they responded to a report of a car on top of a building at 115 Knowledge Avenue in Branson.

Upon arrival crews found that an SUV had left a parking area, went through a fence and landed on the roof of an apartment building that sat down below a rock bluff.

Rylott shares no one in the vehicle or the apartment were injured. Fire crews stabilized the scene and assisted the towing company in removing the vehicle from the roof.

Emergency personnel from Taney County Ambulance, Taney County Sheriff, and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted at the scene and all responding personnel were on scene for close to two hours.