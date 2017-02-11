Wolves Roll By Panthers

by: Scott McCaulley

On a night where Reeds Spring inducted several new members into its Sports Hall of Fame, the Wolves Basketball team channeled some of their energy into a dominating effort rolling by the Forsyth Panthers 66-46 Friday night.

The Wolves got the offense going early first with Logan Plumb then later with Lane Carroll while the Wolves defense forced turnover after turnover jumping out to a 23-6 lead at the end of one quarter and never looking back.

Carroll ended up with 27 points to lead all scorers while Plumb ended up with 16 points. Micaiah Rocha led the Panthers with 20 points.