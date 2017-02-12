College of the Ozarks to Present Jazz Combo Concert Feb. 17

Press Release

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — On Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, College of the Ozarks is offering a Jazz Combo Concert in Gittinger Music Building Newman Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Come and join Hard Work U. for a beautiful evening of classic and contemporary jazz standards. The free concert is available to the public. Seating is limited and available served on a first come, first served basis.

The concert will feature two guest artists, including saxophonist Bill Reder and guitarist Dan McMasters. Reder, a premier saxophonist in Las Vegas for over 20 years, played for greats including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Wayne Newton, and many more. Dan McMasters, a consummate jazz guitarist, enjoys active performing and teaching in the Springfield and Branson area.

“The C of O Jazz Combo is excited to have these very talented artists join us for this performance,” said Dr. Kevin Powers, assistant professor of music and director of bands.

The set list will be performed as follows:

Take Five, by Paul Desmond

Caravan, by Duke Ellington

Fly Me to the Moon, by Bart Howard

Red Clay, by Freddie Hubbard

Blues in Hoss Flat, by Count Basie

Round Midnight, by Thelonious Monk

Milestones, by Miles Davis

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy, by Josef Zawinul

For additional information, contact the Public Relations Office at (417) 690-2212.