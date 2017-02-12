MO Job Center Offers Funding for Employee Training





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Region Workforce Development Board and Missouri Job Center is still accepting applications for specialized employee training funding. The JET (Jobs, Education, and Training) program funds training for current, full-time employees while allowing the employer to choose the training and training provider.

Applications will be reviewed on a weekly basis; however, employers are encouraged to submit applications early to ensure the funding is available. The application is available online at www.springfieldmo.gov/JET. Funding will be awarded throughout the first and second quarter of 2017; however, all training must be completed before July 30, 2017 to be eligible for consideration.

Program Requirements:

Training must be for an incumbent worker: full time, minimum 32 hours per week, having been employed for at least 6 months.

Preference will be given to the Ozark Region’s target industries: business services, construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and transportation.

The employer must meet an in-kind match. An in-kind match may consist of additional training, salary, benefits, etc.

There must be some type of benefit or increase in pay provided to the employee at the end of the training. The wage increase or access to company-provided benefits must begin within 60 days of training completion.

Training can be utilized for multiple employees.

Employer must be located in the Ozark Region: Christian, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster counties.

The Ozark Region Workforce Development Board and Missouri Job Center serve the counties of Christian, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster. The Ozark Region boasts three Missouri Job Center locations (Branson, Springfield, and North Springfield), as well as a Mobile Career Center. The Ozark Region has a long history of working with job seekers and businesses to meet the workforce needs of our community.

Contact Communications Coordinator Megan Short at 417-841-3386 with any questions. For more information about application specifics, call 417-887-4343 or visit www.springfieldmo.gov/JET.