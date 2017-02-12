Pillar in Branson Community Passes Away at 85

February 12, 2017

16708723_10155728087139018_3089305739290468095_n

 

by Shannon Cay

 

BRANSON, Ark. – The former owner of the Shepard of the Hills Theater passes away over the weekend.

According to the Snapp- Beard Funeral Home, Mark Trimble from Hollister passed away due to complications with cancer at the age of 85.

says that Trimble inherited the property of the historic Shepard of the Hills homestead from his parents, who purchased the land in 1946. He is credited with creating an outdoor amphitheater on the land, giving the drama a permanent home on the site where much of the action actually occurred.  He and his wife Lea ran the farm until 1985.

Jim Cox, the owner of The Branson Auction and a close friend of Trimble, says he was a car collector extraordinaire, aviator, historian, and friend to everyone.

Funeral services for Trimble have not yet been scheduled.

  • David Rust

    How sad, Mark was a friend to everyone. He may have had a lot of “possessions” by most of our standards, but it didn’t change him one bit. He was just as courteous to a new young pilot as he would have been to a President. He will be missed. My condolences to Lea.