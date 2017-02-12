Representative Lyle Rowland’s Legislative Report

by Lyle Rowland/Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Greetings from your State Capitol. Busy week with the start of budget hearings. Budget hearings started at 8:00 a.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and went until around 7:00 p.m. both nights with only recessing for a two hour House session. Thursday morning we started at 8:30 a.m. and session started at 10:00 a.m. The Governor released his budget last Thursday with some major cuts to state programs. We, as a budget committee, have some tough decisions to make to keep a balanced budget. We will scrutinize every cut to make sure we are doing what is best for all Missourians.

This week the House passed the following:

HB 251 – This bill is meant to give public employee union members the right to opt-in annually to have their dues automatically deducted from their paychecks. The current system requires a public employee to opt-out. If they fail to do so, their dues are automatically deducted.

Specifically, the bill would require annual written consent from a public employee before any amount could be withheld from the employee’s earnings for the payment of any portion of dues, agency shop fees, or other fees paid to a public labor organization. The legislation also would require public employee unions to obtain annual written consent in order to spend a portion of the fees on political activities.

In addition, the bill is designed to increase transparency by requiring public labor organizations to maintain financial records identical to those required by federal law. The reports must be made available to employees in a searchable electronic format.

Supporters of the change say it is a matter of protecting the rights of workers and giving them a say in where their money goes. They say unions sometimes support political causes not endorsed by their membership and the bill would give members the authority to prevent their fees from being used for these purposes.

HB 51 – This bill authorizes county commissions that are trustees for a cemetery trust fund to utilize investment managers to invest, reinvest, and manage fund assets. Responsibilities and

requirements for investment managers are detailed in the bill. The cemetery trust funds to which the bill is referring and of which the county commission is given authority to invest in specified situations are those governed by Sections 214.140 to 214.180, RSMo, and the investments cannot otherwise be prohibited by the Missouri Constitution, Article VI, Section 23.

HB 54 – This bill requires the county commission in all noncharter counties to fill by appointment, within 14 days, a vacancy in a county elected office to serve until the Governor makes an appointment or until the vacancy is filled by operation of another provision of law. In counties with only two county commissioners, when there is the absence of an agreement, the presiding commissioner will make the appointment. The offices of prosecuting attorney and circuit attorney are excluded from this provision.

Missouri will now become the nation’s 28th Right-to-Work state as Governor Eric Greitens recently signed SB 19 into law. This week the governor traveled to Springfield and Poplar Bluff before returning to Jefferson City for a series of ceremonial bill signings to tout the benefits of the new law that will take effect August 28.

As Greitens told a group of legislators and onlookers before signing the bill in the State Capitol, “Passing Right-to-Work sends a very clear message that the people of Missouri are ready to work and Missouri is open for business.”

The FFA State Officer Team visited the State Capitol Tuesday to remind legislators of the importance of agricultural education in the state. The group was on hand to represent the more than 26,000 students who are currently involved in FFA. They provided legislators with information showing that 342 high schools and career centers currently offer agriculture classes, and that more than 28,000 students are enrolled in agricultural education programs. In 2015, there were more than 5,400 agricultural education graduates in Missouri. Ninety-five percent of the graduates either went on to continue their education or secure employment, with 64 percent of them pursuing agriculture as a career.

In keeping with tradition in the Missouri House of Representatives, FFA President Colton Spencer addressed House members to discuss the mission of the organization. Spencer noted that 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the Smith-Hughes National Vocational Education Act that led to the creation of Career and Technical Education in the United States. Eleven years later, in 1928, 33 high school students from 18 states met in Kansas City, Missouri for the first ever National FFA Convention. Their efforts created what is now the nation’s largest school-based youth organization boasting nearly 650,000 members.

As Spencer said in his address, “For 89 years the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, has given individuals an opportunity. An opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in the areas of applied science, technical and employability skills, while learning about our nation’s #1 industry: agriculture.”

Spencer also noted the three goals of FFA, which are to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. He concluded his remarks by thanking legislators for their dedication to Missouri and its residents, and by asking that they work together to advance the three goals of FFA.

All bill information can be found on the House website at www.house.mo.gov.

As always, it is a privilege to represent you in state government.