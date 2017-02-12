Youth Baseball, Softball Registration Opens Feb. 13

February 12, 2017 Local News Leave a reply

Rex Plex Logo Branson parks and rec

 

Press Release

 

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Parks and Recreation department will begin taking registrations for youth baseball and softball starting on February 13th.

Summer baseball and softball leagues are offered for boys and girls 5-12.  Sign up as an individual and be placed on a team or bring in your entire team for some summer fun.  Individual entries in the recreational leagues (U6 – U12) will receive at t-shirt.  Team entries are available for U6 and above and must supply their own numbered shirt. Games are played Monday – Friday evenings. 8 game guarantee.  The registration deadline is March 21st

Tiny Tot T-Ball will also begin registering on February 13th.  Tiny Tot T-Ball is a co-ed instructional league designed to introduce 3 and 4 year olds to the games of baseball and softball.  This league offers practices followed by six weeks of games.  Games will consist of twenty minutes of practice followed by a scrimmage in the final half hour.  Team entries will not be taken.  Participants must be 3 years old by May 1 in order to participate.  All participants will receive a t-shirt.  The registration deadline for Tiny Tot T-Ball is April 4th!

Coaches are vital to the success of our programs.  Please contact the RecPlex if you are interested in volunteering 2-3 hours of your time per week to coach a youth baseball or softball team!  If you are interested in coaching, please make plans to attend our coaches meeting on March 21st at 6:00 pm at the RecPlex!  The Tiny Tot T-Ball Coaches meeting will be held on April 4th at 6:00 pm at the RecPlex.

For more information please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.