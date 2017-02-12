Youth Baseball, Softball Registration Opens Feb. 13





Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Parks and Recreation department will begin taking registrations for youth baseball and softball starting on February 13th.

Summer baseball and softball leagues are offered for boys and girls 5-12. Sign up as an individual and be placed on a team or bring in your entire team for some summer fun. Individual entries in the recreational leagues (U6 – U12) will receive at t-shirt. Team entries are available for U6 and above and must supply their own numbered shirt. Games are played Monday – Friday evenings. 8 game guarantee. The registration deadline is March 21st

Tiny Tot T-Ball will also begin registering on February 13th. Tiny Tot T-Ball is a co-ed instructional league designed to introduce 3 and 4 year olds to the games of baseball and softball. This league offers practices followed by six weeks of games. Games will consist of twenty minutes of practice followed by a scrimmage in the final half hour. Team entries will not be taken. Participants must be 3 years old by May 1 in order to participate. All participants will receive a t-shirt. The registration deadline for Tiny Tot T-Ball is April 4th!

Coaches are vital to the success of our programs. Please contact the RecPlex if you are interested in volunteering 2-3 hours of your time per week to coach a youth baseball or softball team! If you are interested in coaching, please make plans to attend our coaches meeting on March 21st at 6:00 pm at the RecPlex! The Tiny Tot T-Ball Coaches meeting will be held on April 4th at 6:00 pm at the RecPlex.

For more information please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.