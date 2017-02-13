A Reflection of the Life of Branson Visionary Mark Trimble

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A visionary, a founder, a pillar, an inspiration; are just a couple of the words that best describe the man known as Mark Trimble.

On Saturday, February 11th, Trimble passed away peacefully in his home south of Hollister. In his 85 years of life, he developed some of Branson and the area’s leading events and attractions.

Following his father’s passing in 1957, Trimble joined his mother at the family business at Shepherd of the Hills farm. Together they opened the first play at the Old Mill Theater in 1959. Over the year’s Trimble continued to grow and develop the attraction with his wife Lea until selling the property in 1985.

Trimble also founded Fantastic Caverns in Springfield and was responsible for ride along cave tour idea. His other creations include the Ozarks Auto Show Museum and the bi-annual Branson Collector Car Auction.

Current owner of the Branson Collector Car Auction Jim Cox says Trimble served as his mentor for over 40 years and shares one of the most valuable lessons he ever learned for Trimble:

Trimble was also an avid collector of airplanes, automobiles and local history. In recent year his passions also included the collection of antique and unusual outboard boat motors, with over 1000 restored examples.

Cox also shares what he will miss the most about Trimble:

Visitation for Trimble will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 18th, with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at the Ozarks Auto Show in Hollister. Burial services will follow at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Skaggs Foundation in Memory of Mark Trimble.

Trimble is survived by his wife of 56-years Lea, his son Kelly and wife Patricia and three grandchildren.

