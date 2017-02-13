Andrea Irene Luney, age 66, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at her home.



She was born April 8, 1950 in Monett, Missouri, the daughter of Andy Clyde and Ruth Mae McCormack. On June 17, 1967 she was united in marriage to Tom Luney who survives. Also surviving are one daughter Angelia Renee Hawn and her husband David Lee Hawn, III of Lowell, Indiana and two grandchildren, Brett Max Riley and his wife Brittanie of Fort Lewis, Washington and Cheyenne Paige Riley of Lowell, Indiana and one great grandson, Braxton Joseph Riley.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Carla Sue and one brother, Kenneth McCormack.

Andrea received her education in Cassville, where she graduated from high school. For seventeen years she resided in Kansas City and was a Girl Scout Leader there. She had also lived a while in Crown Point, Indiana. Andrea was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved her family and grandkids.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in Munsey Cemetery at Eagle Rock under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Wes Stewart will conduct the services.

Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in memory of Andrea.