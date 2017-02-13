Baseball Bobcats Complete Sweep

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

The College of the Ozarks Bobcat baseball team took two games from Doane University today to sweep the weekend’s 4-game series. Today’s victories featured a 7-5 win in game one and a come-from-behind 17-16 win in the bottom of the 7th in game two of the doubleheader.

Game one saw Ozarks’ senior right-hander Alex Stephens battle through a few rough innings to pitch a complete game win, his second in as many starts. Stephens pitched 7 innings, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits and one walk while striking out 5 batters. His team covered him by posting 7 runs on 11 hits and 3 walks. Both teams struggled a bit in the field, with the Cats tallying 5 errors and Done dealing with 4 of their own.

The Bobcats were led at the plate in game one by J.D. Chadwell, Tad Mitchell and Tyler Whiteis, all of whom were 2-for-3 at the plate. J.D. Payne & Whiteis both hit home runs for the Bobcats.

Game two found both teams struggling on the mound and thriving at the plate. The Bobcats scored 17 runs on 18 hits, with 5 errors, while the Doane Tigers put up 16 runs on 19 hits with 6 errors. The Tigers shuffled four pitchers to the mound, and C of O used five. Tyler Whiteis picked up the win for the Bobcats, and Jake Trujillo suffered the lost.

Bobcat senior outfielder Jesse Fisher had a big game, going 4-for-4 at the plate, including a triple, scoring 2, and driving in 4 runs. J.D. Payne went 2-for-3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI, while Tad Mitchell was 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Mitchell tagged a homer and a double in the game.

The two wins on the day improved the Bobcats’ early season record to 6-1. The Cats are scheduled to head out of town for a game on Tuesday versus Southwestern Christian and will return to their home field for a 4-game series next weekend against York University.