Branson Airport Announces New Service on Via Airlines

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Airport announces a new air service on Via Airlines to Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Houston.

Discount flights from May 25th to September 5th feature promotional one-way fares ranging from 99 to 149-dollars – available for purchase now through March 13th, according to a news release.

The president of Via Airlines says it only seems natural to introduce the airline into the Branson market because the company, airport and destination share a common bond of providing visitors and guests with world-class service and experiences.

Passengers looking to travel to the announced destinations will be able to do so in the comfort of one of Via’s 50-seat regional jets.

For more information, visit www.FlyBranson.com or www.FlyViaAir.com.