Bridge Project Planned in Ozark County

by Sam Clanton

THORNFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announces its plan to replace the bridge over Little Creek on Ozark County Route JJ north of Thornfield.

According to a news release, construction could begin as early as this summer, with bid letting anticipated in May.

When the work begins, Route JJ will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge.

Maps and project information is available for public inspection at MoDOT’s regional office in Willow Springs, located at 3956 E. Main Street.

Anyone affected by the project may request a public hearing on the proposed improvements. Requests for a public hearing should be in writing and must be submitted to the District Engineer at P.O. Box 160, Sikeston, MO 63801, by March 8, 2017.

For more information contact Project Manager Pete Berry at (417) 469-6242, Transportation Project Designer Tim Pickett at (573) 472-5292, or Senior Highway Designer Curt Woolsey at (417) 469-6232.