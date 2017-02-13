Donnie Fay Stum, 79, of Branson, passed away on Tuesday, February 7th in Branson surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Fellowship at Cross Creek Church with Pastor Joe Cross officiating.

Donnie was born in Clinton, Arkansas to Cyrus and Exie Goldman on August 21, 1937. She was joined in marriage to Red Stum on August 22, 1956. Donnie was a homemaker who cared for her children and grandchildren. Donnie radiated when she was around her family and friends and will be greatly missed by many. There will never be another wife and mother like her.

Donnie is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Johnny Ray Goldman and a great-granddaughter, Jordan Stum.

Donnie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Red Stum. Her children Ronnie Stum and wife Janice; Bonnie Stum; Jo Stum; Paige Stum; and Rene Stum. Donnie has several grandchildren and great grandchildren: Bobbie Lynn Stum, Rodney Stum, Charlie Purcell, Sidney Stum, Cody Stum, Cory Drake, and Amber Watson and also two great-great grandchildren: Jaiden Stum and Cruz Gonzales-Stum. Donnie is also survived by two sisters, Connie Taylor and Linda Ritchey.

Memorials may be given to Fellowship at Cross Creek Church. The family of Donnie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Preferred Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com