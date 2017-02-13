HS Basketball Tonight

by: Scott McCaulley

District Basketball action begins tonight for many smaller Arkansas Schools with tournaments being held in Berryville, Harrison, and Lead Hill. Also, 106.3 KRZK will feature the High School Girls Basketball Match-up tonight with Branson at Ozark starting around 7:30:

Girls

Branson at Ozark

Hollister at Rogersville

Reeds Spring at Bolivar

Forsyth at Mansfield

Cassville at Aurora

Blue Eye at Clever

Sparta at Crane

Hurley at Sarcoxie

Galena at Southwest

Boys/Girls

S of O at Everton

Arkansas District Basketball

1A at North Ark

Western Grove vs. Bruno-Pyatt B 6:00

Deer vs. Bruno-Pyatt G 7:15

St. Joe vs. Mount Judea B 8:30

1A at Lead Hill

Lead Hill vs. Decatur G 5:30

Lead Hill vs. Decatur B 7:00

3A at Mountain View

Bergman vs. Marshall Girls 4:00

Clinton vs. Bergman Boys 5:30

Clinton vs. Yellville-Summit Girls 7:00

Mountain View vs. Yellville-Summit Boys 8:30

4A at Berryville

Huntsville vs. Lincoln G 4:00

Huntsville vs. Lincoln B 5:30

Berryville G vs. Shiloh Christian 7:00

Berryville B vs. Pea Ridge 8:30