HS Basketball Tonight

by: Scott McCaulley
District Basketball action begins tonight for many smaller Arkansas Schools with tournaments being held in Berryville, Harrison, and Lead Hill. Also, 106.3 KRZK will feature the High School Girls Basketball Match-up tonight with Branson at Ozark starting around 7:30:
Girls
Branson at Ozark
Hollister at Rogersville
Reeds Spring at Bolivar
Forsyth at Mansfield
Cassville at Aurora
Blue Eye at Clever
Sparta at Crane
Hurley at Sarcoxie
Galena at Southwest
Boys/Girls
S of O at Everton
Arkansas District Basketball
1A at North Ark
Western Grove vs. Bruno-Pyatt B 6:00
Deer vs. Bruno-Pyatt G 7:15
St. Joe vs. Mount Judea B 8:30
1A at Lead Hill
Lead Hill vs. Decatur G 5:30
Lead Hill vs. Decatur B 7:00
3A at Mountain View
Bergman vs. Marshall Girls 4:00
Clinton vs. Bergman Boys 5:30
Clinton vs. Yellville-Summit Girls 7:00
Mountain View vs. Yellville-Summit Boys 8:30
4A at Berryville
Huntsville vs. Lincoln G 4:00
Huntsville vs. Lincoln B 5:30
Berryville G vs. Shiloh Christian 7:00
Berryville B vs. Pea Ridge 8:30