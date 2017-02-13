Huntsville High School Student Dies in Crash

by Shannon Cay

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. – A student from Huntsville High School dies after the car he was riding in rolled off a bluff on Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Beaver Lake off of Saddleshop Road, near Highway 412 at 2:30 p.m. According to the release, 16-year-old Clifford Collins was riding in the back seat when his parents pulled over due to car trouble and to look at a scenic view.

While Clifford was still in the car, authorities say it rolled off of the cliffside and into the lake.

The release states multiple agencies responded to this incident including the Nob Hill Fire Department, the Hickory Creek Fire Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, and both the Washington and Benton County Dive Teams. Collins’s body was later located by dive personnel.

Deputy Investigators say they do not suspect foul play, but the incident is still being looked into.