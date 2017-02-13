Karen Sue Forbes, Kimberling City, MO, daughter of Ralph and Barbara (Maddox) Perkins, was born August 11, 1961 in Portsmouth, OH and departed this life on February 8, 2017 at the age of 55.

Karen had been a resident of the area for sixteen years, moving here from Lockport, IL. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She and her family enjoyed spending time together at the lake. She enjoyed her garden, going to garage sales and always enjoyed going to her young daughter Kloey’s band concerts and her grandchildren’s activities.

Karen is survived by: her parents, Ralph and Barbara Perkins of Branson West, MO; three daughters, Katrina Givins and husband, Shawn of Kimberling City, MO, Katie Forbes of Kimberling City, MO and Kloey Barnett of Kimberling City, MO; two brothers, Brian Perkins and wife, Darlene of Lockport, IL and Steven Perkins of Branson West, MO; two nephews, Brian Perkins Jr of Plainfield, IL and Jonathan Perkins of Rantoul, IL; one niece, Brittany Perkins Fisher and husband, Anthony of East Peoria, IL; two grandchildren, Kalub Guzman and Keagan Forbes and a host of other family and friends.

Service will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO with Danny Call officiating.

In lieu of flowers a Karen Forbes Memorial Fund has been established at the Great Southern Bank.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.