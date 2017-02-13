Missouri Lt. Governor to Speak at Stone County Lincoln Days

by Tim Church

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Stone County Republican’s Club invites everyone to join them on Thursday, February 16th, for its annual Lincoln Days Celebration at the Reeds Spring High School Auxiliary Gym.

The event kicks-off at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet and is followed by the main celebration at 6 p.m. Stone County Republican Club Secretary Leasa Brosseau shares they are very excited to welcome this year’s guest speaker, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson:

This event is free and open for the public to attend. There will also be live entertainment and hors d’oeuvres served. Brosseau adds they’re encouraging all the attendees to let them know at the door if they are a Veteran, as they will be honoring all the Veterans during the meeting.

More information on this event can be found here.