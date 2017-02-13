Robbie “June” Tilley, age 70, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Roaring River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cassville.

She was born October 29, 1946 in Oklahoma the daughter of Charles and Ilah (Patterson) Money. On April 11, 1965 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma she was united in marriage to Kenneth Tilley who preceded her in death on September 20, 2003. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, James and Isacc Money.

Surviving are one daughter, Angie Morgan and her husband Allen of Washburn, Missouri; one son, Chris Tilley and his wife Carla of Oklahoma; one brother, Ronnie Money and his wife Laverne of Oklahoma; one sister, Barbara Smith of Oklahoma and seven grandchildren, Austin Morgan, Dusty Morgan and Brooke Morgan all of Washburn, Missouri and James Tilley, Crystal Mills, Chad Hill and Paige Bradley all of Oklahoma.

June grew up and received her education in Oklahoma where she graduated from high school. She was a homemaker and in 1998 moved from Jennings, Oklahoma to Missouri to make her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Jennings, Oklahoma.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.