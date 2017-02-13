Funeral services for Robert Leon Goodnight age 90 of Alpena, Arkansas will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church near Blue Eye, Missouri with Pastor Billy Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Valley Cemetery in Hollister. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

He passed away on February 10, 2017 at his home in Alpena, Arkansas.

Robert was born October 28, 1926 in Omaha, Arkansas the son of Sidney and Cora Stacy Goodnight. He was a self-employed poultry farmer. He was of the protestant faith. He was united in marriage to Vivian Snelson on February 11, 1949 in Marshall, Arkansas and to this union was born three children.

Survivors are his wife; Vivian Goodnight of the home. Two daughters, Janice O’Leary of Parker, Colorado and Nancy Goodnight of Alpena, Arkansas. One brother, Ted Goodnight of Harrison, Arkansas and one sister, Sharon Blevins of Crane, Missouri, five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Ronnie Goodnight, brothers, Junior Goodnight, Millard Goodnight, Jimmy Goodnight and Kenneth Goodnight.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.