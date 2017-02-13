Sharon K. Fleming, age 85 years, 7 months and 25 days departed this life on February 12, 2017 at Springfield, Missouri.

She was born on June 18, 1931 in Blue Eye, Missouri to Paul and Kate Sneed. She was married to Paul Fleming on August 26, 1954 at Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Billy Sneed and one sister, Ardith Thompson.

Sharon is survived by her son, Gerald; two grandson, Joshua and Joel; one great grandson, Brock; two great granddaughters, Teagan and Madison and one brother, Ellis Ward Sneed.

Sharon completed a Bachelor of Science degree at Southwest Missouri State University and was employed as a teacher. Most of her life was spent at Blue Eye, Missouri where she taught school and owned the Dairy Land Drive Inn. Sharon was a member of the Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services there until she moved to Springfield.

Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Pastor Curtis Bradley officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 with funeral services at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Burial will follow in the Blue Eye Cemetery.