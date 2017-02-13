Two Injured in Motorcycle Crash near Bradleyville

by Sam Clanton

BRADLEYVILLE, Mo. – A man from Willard and a woman from Springfield are hurt in a weekend motorcycle crash on Highway 125 four miles north of Bradleyville in Christian County.

State troopers say 52-year-old Rex Eagleburger was northbound at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and his motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Eagleburger and a passenger, 51-year-old Cornelia Van Natta, were transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate and minor injuries, respectively.