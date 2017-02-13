Visioncon Returns in a “Flash” to Branson for Annual Convention

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Back in a “Flash,” Visioncon is returning to the Branson Convention Center for its annual comic convention on February 24th to the 26th.

Visioncon is a weekend full of special guests, panels, comic book and artist vendors and cosplaying. Visioncon President Brandon Shane says they are very excited to welcome the 2017 Guest of Honor, Actor John Wesley Shipp to Branson:

The 2017 guest list also looks to include Star Wars sculptor Brian Muir, Special Effect Make Up Artists and “Face Off” contestants Laura Tyler and RJ Haddy, and cosplayer Kelldar. Visioncon will also feature a wide variety of workshops, an art room and 24/7 gaming and arcade rooms.

While Visioncon has continued to grow year after year, they have stayed true to their original responsibility to contribute to charitable activities to help improve the local community. Shane says, as in years past, they have selected a non-profit charity to for Visioncon to benefit financially:

Attendees are encouraged to register online. More information on Visioncon 2017 can be found here.