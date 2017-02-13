Wittmer Leads Area Wrestlers to State

by: Scott McCaulley

Branson High School Wrestler Isaiah Wittmer claims a District Championship on Saturday, one of several area wrestlers who qualified for the State Wresting Championships after the District Tournaments over the weekend.

Wittmer defeated Kyle Sanders of Neosho 9-4 to grab the District Title and is one of five Branson Wrestlers to move on to Class 3 State Meet this weekend in Columbia. The other Pirate Wrestlers are Jacob Ulrich (2nd at 145), Hunter Holderfield (3rd 152), Skyler Harris (4th 113) and David Stacey (4th 285).

Meanwhile two Hollister Wrestlers move on to State in Class 2 after the Distirct Meet in Clinton on Saturday. Brandon Gandy took home second place in the 285 Weight Class while Matthew Cozart finished fourth at 138.