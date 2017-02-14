Peel Man Accused of Shooting Wife Formally Charged

by Shannon Cay

YELLVILLE, Ark. – A man from Peel accused of shooting his wife is formally charged on Monday.

Court records show 54-year-old John Jeanquart is charged with criminal attempted murder.

Authorities say Jeanquart shot his wife, 45-year-old Kimberly Jeanquart, at their home with a four-ten shotgun and was the on the run for four days before his apprehension on Friday.

Additionally, court records show he has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

In 2002, he pled guilty to a felony charge of stalking and in 2011 he pled guilty to another felony charge of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Jeanquart will appear in court again on March 8th. His bond has been set at 250-thousand dollars.