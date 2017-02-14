A.I.I. Tournament Seedings, Pairings Announced

by: Scott McCaulley

Two Automatic Bids will be on the line in the six team Association of Independent Institutions Postseason Tournament coming to College of the Ozarks next week.

Besides the host teams, the other teams on the Men’s Side are Rochester, Washington Adventist, Central Christian, Indiana Northwest, and Fisher while the other Women’s Teams are Indiana Northwest, Haskell, Northern New Mexico, Rochester, and Johnson and Wales.

The top two seeds in each tournament (Rochester and Washington Adventist Men, C of O and Indiana Northwest Women) will have first round byes on Opening Day of the tournament February 24.

Schedule:

Friday Feb 24

4 Northern New Mexico Women vs. 5 Rochester 1:00

3 Haskell Women vs. 6 Johnson and Wales 3:00

4 C of O Men vs. 5 Indiana Northwest 5:00

3 Central Christian vs. 6 Fisher 7:00

Saturday Feb 25

1 C of O Women vs. NNM/Rochester 1:00

2 Indiana Northwest Women vs. Haskell/J & W 3:00

1 Rochester Men vs. C of O/Indiana Northwest 5:00

2 Washington Adventist Men vs. CCC/Fisher 7:00

Sunday Feb 26

Women’s Championship 2:00

Men’s Championship 4:00